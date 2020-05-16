RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 12 Eliminations: Every Queen Who's Sashayed Away (So Far)

Warning: This story contains spoilers for RuPaul's Drag Race season 12, so if you haven't watched the newest episode, sashay away asap.

It's almost time to crown a new America's Next Drag Superstar.

Season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race began with 13 queens competing for the crown, now we're down to the Top 3*. (*The penultimate episode ended with a final four, but Sherry Pie was disqualified amid multiple catfishing allegations and will not compete in the finale.)

ET has been updating this handy dandy the haus down boot list all season long, tracking the latest chopped queen and tallying report cards. Before finalists Crystal Methyd, Gigi Goode and Jaida Essence Hall compete in a "revolutionary" lip sync battle during the virtual finale, look back on where they stand in the Race.

Without further ado...

TOP 3 REPORT CARDS:

Crystal Methyd

Image via VH1

Who is she? Hailing from Missouri, the 28-year-old look queen is a former Eagle Scout-turned-Club Kid with a kooky, thrifty fashion sense.

A top:

Episode 7, "Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical"

Episode 8, "Droop"

Episode 9, "Choices 2020"

Episode 10, "Superfan Makeover"

Episode 11, "One-Queen Show" (**Winner**)

Safe:

Episode 1, "I'm That Bitch"

Episode 3, "World's Worst"

Episode 4, "The Ball Ball"

​​​Episode 5, "Gay's Anatomy"

Episode 6, "Snatch Game"

A bottom:

Episode 12, "Viva Drag Vegas" (lip synced against Jackie)

Gigi Goode

Image via VH1

Who is she? The youngest queen in the competition, the 21-year-old is a fashion doll whose mom designs all her looks. She's not just a look queen, though.

A top:

Episode 1, "I'm That Bitch"

Episode 4, "The Ball Ball" (**Winner**)

Episode 5, "Gay's Anatomy"

Episode 6, "Snatch Game" (**Winner**)

Episode 7, "Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical" (**Winner**)

Episode 12, "Viva Drag Vegas" (**Winner**)

Safe:

Episode 3, "World's Worst"

Episode 8, "Droop"

Episode 10, "Superfan Makeover"

Episode 11, "One-Queen Show"

A bottom:

Episode 9, "Choices 2020"

Jaida Essence Hall

Image via VH1

Who is she? All the way from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the 32-year-old pageant queen is the essence of beauty and has the crowns to back it up.

A top:

Episode 2, "You Don't Know Me" (**Winner**)

Episode 4, "The Ball Ball"

Episode 8, "Droop"

Episode 9, "Choices 2020" (**Winner**)

Episode 10, "Superfan Makeover" (**Winner**)

Episode 12, "Viva Drag Vegas"

Safe:

Episode 3, "World's Worst"

Episode 5, "Gay's Anatomy"

Episode 6, "Snatch Game"

Episode 7, "Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical"

A bottom:

Episode 11, "One-Queen Show" (lip synced against Heidi)

ELIMINATED:

Image via VH1

4. Jackie Cox

Who is she? The 34-year-old camp queen and self-proclaimed cool aunt of drag made history as the first Ru girl of Iranian heritage.

Sashayed away: Episode 12, "Viva Drag Vegas," in a lip sync against Crystal.

Image via VH1

5. Heidi N Closet

Who is she? From small-town North Cackalacky, the 24-year-old performer her pageant background and iconic tooth gap to fall back on.

Sashayed away: Episode 11, "One-Queen Show," in a lip sync against Jaida.

Image via VH1

6. Widow Von'Du

Who is she? The 30-year-old performer best describes her Erykah Badu-inspired alter ego as a "ratchet ass queen with high-class fashion."

Sashayed away: Episode 9, "Choices 2020," in a lip sync against Jackie.

Image via VH1

7. Jan

Who is she? The 36-year-old New Yorker (and drag daughter of season 9's Alexis Michelle) is a Jill of all trades best known for her live singing.

Sashayed away: Episode 8, "Droop," in a lip sync against Widow.

Image via VH1

8. Brita

Who is she? The 34-year-old NYC hostess has a background in musical theater, the ability to turn a look and a sizable built-in fan base.

Sashayed away: Episode 7, "Madonna: The Unauthorized Rusical," in a lip sync against Heidi.

Image via VH1

9. Aiden Zhane

Who is she? The 29-year-old look queen is a self-identified quiet girl who embodies the "U" in charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.

Sashayed away: Episode 6, "Snatch Game," in a lip sync against Brita.

Image via VH1

10. Nicky Doll

Who is she? Drag Race's first French queen, the 28-year-old look queen serves Parisian couture and '90s fashion model à la Linda Evangelista.

Sashayed away: Episode 5, "Gay's Anatomy," in a lip sync against Heidi.

Image via VH1

11. Rock M. Sakura

Who is she? The 28-year-old self-described anime/J-pop/manga queen prides herself on being as much a performer as she is a look queen.

Sashayed away: Episode 4, "The Ball Ball," in a lip sync against Brita.

Image via VH1

12. Dahlia Sin

Who is she? From the Haus of Aja, the 28-year-old look queen used to be a spooky girl, but now she serves beauty mug and kawaii couture.

Sashayed away: Episode 3, "World's Worst," in a lip sync against Nicky Doll.

DISQUALIFIED:

Image via VH1

Sherry Pie

Following multiple allegations of catfishing -- in which Sherry Pie (aka Joey Gugliemelli) was accused of posing as a casting director and coaxing actors into submitting videos of a sexual or degrading nature -- the 27-year-old was DQed from the Race.

"In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie's statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from RuPaul's Drag Race," a spokesperson for VH1 and World of Wonder said in a statement to ET. "Out of respect for the hard work of the other queens, VH1 will air the season as planned. Sherry will not appear in the grand finale scheduled to be filmed later this spring."

RuPaul's Drag Race airs every Friday at 8:00 p.m. on VH1.