'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' to Stream on Paramount Plus

RuPaul's Drag Race is sashaying to Paramount+ for All Stars 6.

On Wednesday, ViacomCBS announced that the next crop of returning queens competing for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame will do so on the streamer, instead of the show's broadcast home on VH1. The future of drag is streaming, henny.

Paramount+ is doubling down on drag content, too, with an original World of Wonder-produced singing competition called Queens of the Universe. Here's the official synopsis:

"In a singing competition like no other, drag queens from all around the world compete to see who is Queen of the Universe. High heels, high octaves, high competition -- this drag queen singing competition will blow your wig off."

There's only one word that appropriately describes this news: Jantastic.

Paramount+ officially launches on March 4, though premiere dates for Drag Race All Stars 6 and Queens of the Universe are TBA.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.