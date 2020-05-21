'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5' Reveals Its Big Twist

As a wise Laganja Estranja once said, "Y'all wanted a twist, eh?"

At the same time the cast of queens was announced for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5, Mama Ru promised "a new twist that is so twisted it's guaranteed to twist your twisted minds." Now, that aforementioned twisty twist has been RuVealed.

Here are the All Stars rules, courtesy of VH1:

"At the end of each episode, RuPaul will name one top all star of the week. That queen will lip sync for her legacy against a mysterious lip sync assassin, chosen from the most iconic performers in 'Drag Race' herstory. If the top all star of the week wins the lip sync, she wins a $10,000 tip and the power to eliminate the bottom queen of her choice. If the lip sync assassin wins, a bottom queen selected from a secret group vote gets the chop, and the $10,000 rolls over until a top all star wins."

Lip sync assassins? Someone get Peppermint her shotgun.

A new promo also reveals that the premiere episode will be guest judged by the bon-bon king himself, Ricky Martin, with the likes of Tessa Thompson, Madison Beer, Nicole Byer, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Jane Krakowski and more gracing the main stage this season.

This season's returning queens -- including Alexis Mateo, Blair St. Clair, Derrick Barry, India Ferrah, Jujubee, Mariah Paris Balenciaga, Mayhem Miller, Miz Cracker, Ongina and Shea Couleé -- are competing for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame and a cash prize of $100,000.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars premieres June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.