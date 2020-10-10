Ruby Rose Talks 'The Doorman' and Her First Reaction to Javicia Leslie's Batwoman (Exclusive)

Ruby Rose is kicking ass and taking names. The 34-year-old actress is back on the big screen in the action-thriller The Doorman, as Ali, a former soldier who returns from combat and must save a family in New York City from a gang of thieves plotting to take their priceless art.

"It was a lot of fun, a lot of fun. It was a lot of training, it's very physical and it's a very stunt driven, action driven, but also a fun and entertaining film to watch," Rose told ET's Ash Crossan. "I had a great deal of pleasure doing it and being able to kick butt."

Last September, Rose had to undergo surgery after Batwoman on-set injuries left her facing possible paralysis. While injured she worked on The Doorman, before getting an MRI and her doctor telling her she needed to get surgery ASAP!

"I had the injury and I didn't have time to get the MRI before I started Doorman," Rose explained, adding that she got to Romania, had an MRI and sent the results to a doctor in the U.S. "I get a call that's like, 'You need to come home. You have to get this surgery. You've herniated these discs and you can become paraplegic.'"

"I was like, 'I can't, I'm doing a film,'" she recalled, adding that her doctor advised her not to do any stunts. "At this point we had already done all of the stunts. So I was so lucky. Somebody is definitely looking out for me from above because we did all the stunts in the first two weeks. And by the time I found out that I couldn't do anything, like not even move my neck or do anything for the remaining time, it was all the acting stuff."

Luckily, she didn't sustain any further injuries in the first two weeks of filming The Doorman, she noted.

"When I told my doctor the things that I've been doing, like flips and jumps and kicks and punches, he was sweating," she added. "But somehow the universe was taking care of me and I got home and got the surgery the day I arrived back home."

Rose's injury and the coronavirus pandemic factored into her decision to leave her show, Batwoman, after one season. The actress was replaced by Javicia Leslie, who will play new character Ryan Wilder, who steps into the superhero's shoes after Rose's Kate Kane disappears from Gotham. The first photo of Leslie as Batwoman was recently released, and Rose was thrilled to see the new heroine in her suit.

"She looks amazing, she's going to be amazing. I can't wait to see season 2," Rose marveled. "I do know that's the old cowl. So obviously she's gonna take that over for a bit. I can't wait to see when they kind of adjust and make the changes for her as well. I think It's gonna look sick."

Rose shared that she congratulated and wished Leslie well after nabbing the part. "[I] told her, I'm so happy she got the role," she said. "They couldn't have chosen a better person. I'm super excited for her, she's gonna bring it."

As for what Rose's next steps are after departing The CW series, the actress is taking time to reflect and make time for those that are near and dear to her. She also wants to be a part of meaningful projects.

"The things I want to keep in quarantine and isolation is checking on friends regularly and really checking in, calling, not just texting or checking their Instagram and saying, 'Oh, they look fine. They're at the beach,'" she expressed. "Like really keeping that human connection. Calling my mom more, which is what I've been doing."

"And I do really want to start working on some films and shows that have different messages as well, as opposed to just going around and kicking butt, which I love doing," she continued. "But I would love to work on some shows where they're -- whether it be about love, whether it be about transcending difficult times, whether it be comedy -- just things, I think, people also need to see these days…And just evolving and directing, producing, writing."

For more on Rose, watch below. The Doorman is now available exclusively On Demand and Digital, and on Blu-ray and DVD on Oct. 13.