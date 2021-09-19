Rosie Perez Tears Up Remembering Michael K. Williams at the Emmys (Exclusive)

Rosie Perez will be thinking of her friend, Michael K. Williams, at this year's Emmy Awards. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the actress on the red carpet at the awards show on Sunday, where she teared up while reflecting on the late actor and his legacy.

"I can't even go there, Kevin. It's a little too soon for me," she said of Williams, who died two weeks ago. "We miss him and we love him and he was my friend. We're going to be celebrating him tonight, as well."

The late actor could earn a posthumous Emmy on Sunday, for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role on Lovecraft Country.

It's a bittersweet night for Perez, who is also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her part on The Flight Attendant.

"I'm so glad I said yes to Kaley [Cuoco]! I would've been an idiot," Perez said of joining the show, which is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. "I did say no at first, like a silly person, but I'm very happy to be here, and I'm so happy for everyone on the show."

As for the key to Perez's career longevity? The 57-year-old actress told ET it's simple. "Just be true to yourself and work really, really hard," shared the actress, who wore a Pamela Roland dress to Sunday's event. "Don't worry about being famous. Worry about being good."

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will air live Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.