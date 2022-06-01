Rosie O'Donnell and New Girlfriend Aimee Go Instagram Official On First Day Of Pride Month

Rosie O'Donnell is sharing her relationship with the world. The 60-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Wednesday, the first day of Pride month, to go Instagram official with her girlfriend, Aimee.

Rosie reposted a photo of herself and Aimee from her girlfriend's Instagram account, which is private. In the shot, Aimee smiles as she wraps her arms around a grinning Rosie's neck.

"Happy PRIDE!!" Aimee captioned the shot. Rosie did not add a comment of her own when she reposted the photo.

Rosie first sparked romance rumors last month, when she shared a shot of herself resting on a woman's leg. "how’s ur weekend? #spokane," Rosie captioned the pic, which was posted on May 22.

Rosie shares four children -- sons Parker, 27, and Blake, 22, and daughters Chelsea, 24, and Vivienne, 19 -- with her ex-wife, Kelli Carpenter, whom she divorced in 2004.

Following her and Kelli's split, Rosie was married to Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2015. The women shared a 9-year-old daughter, Dakota, but the pair divorced in 2015. Michelle died of apparent suicide in September 2017.

Rosie confirmed her engagement to Elizabeth Rooney in 2018, but the pair called it quits the next year.