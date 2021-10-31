Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Stylish Pics

Pregnant and chic! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is showing off her baby bump in style.

The 34-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday to bare her burgeoning bump with a pair of snapshots showing off two different ensembles.

The first pic, the expectant mom showed off her stomach on an oversized, unbuttoned blue shirt, which she wore with loose-fitting black slack and a full-length white pea coat.

The second pic in the slideshow hid the baby bump all together under a glossy, black vinyl trench coat, tied at the waist to hide her figure entirely.

Huntington-Whiteley captioned the snapshot with a simple question of preference, writing, "1 or 2?"

The model first revealed in August that she and her fiancé, actor Jason Statham, are expecting their second child together.

The two are also parents to 4-year-old son Jack.

Back in December 2019, Huntington-Whiteley opened up to Ashley Graham on her podcast, Pretty Big Deal, about the "humbling" experience of struggling to lose weight after giving birth to Jack.

"Listen, I enjoyed myself. I let the reins go," Huntington-Whiteley recalled of her first pregnancy, during which she gained 55 pounds. "It’s a new experience, so you’re kind of like, 'Well, let’s see how this goes.' And six months in I was like, 'What? This is crazy!'"

After giving birth, Huntington-Whiteley said she would "look in the mirror" and say things to herself like, "I have 35 to 40 pounds to lose.'"

"I [would] go to the gym, go to the gym, go to the gym. It's not falling off, it’s not coming off, and it was very humbling for me, because having had a certain body type for most of my life … I will say working out in the gym and looking back at myself and feeling like sh*t, I was like, 'Now I understand how hard it is for some people to get to the gym,'" she said at the time. "I cannot tell people how to feel about their bodies, because everybody has a different experience."

Check out the video below to hear more from Huntington-Whiteley about her adorable son.