Rosanna Arquette's Husband Todd Morgan Files for Divorce After 9 Years of Marriage

Rosanna Arquette's marriage is coming to an end. On Wednesday, the 62-year-old actress' husband, Todd Morgan, filed for divorce in Los Angeles, citing "irreconcilable differences."

In the court docs obtained by ET, Morgan lists their date of separation as Jan. 1. Morgan is asking that neither Arquette nor himself be given spousal support and that they both pay their own attorney fees.

The actress and investment banker were married in August 2013 in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, following a two-year engagement.

Morgan is Arquette's fourth husband. She was also married to Anthony Greco from 1979 to 1980, James Newton Howard from 1986 to 1987, and John Sidel from 1993 to 1999.