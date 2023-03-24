Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Announce Engagement in 'Beso' Music Video -- See the Ring!

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are engaged! The couple revealed that they're taking their collaborations to the next level in their music video for "BESO," a track off their new joint EP, R&R.

This video includes a romantic three-minute montage of the pair, showing them together backstage, in bed and wandering around different cities. The private, never-before-seen footage was personally shot by Rosalía and Alejandro throughout their worldwide travels, with the bulk of footage captured during their vacation to Japan, Puerto Rico, Spain, the Dominican Republic, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"Being away from you is hell / Being close to you is my peace," they sing together in Spanish in the chorus.

Towards the end of the video, the 30-year-old singer shows off a diamond ring on her left finger at the end of the video, tearfully whispering, "Oh my God," as she leans in to kiss her partner.

Rosalía shared a brief clip of the video on Instagram, highlighting the montage of sweet moments between her and her new fiancé. "Here are these 3 songs made with all the love in the world," she captioned the post. "I hope you enjoy this little bit of us."

ET reached out to Rosalía's rep who had no further comment or details about the engagement.

The power couple first went public with their relationship in September 2021. ET spoke with the pair on the red carpet at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs, where they talked about their relationship and how special it feels to have each other's support.

"You know, something like this, if you are able to share it with people that you love -- I'm here with him, with my sister -- to me, this makes it even like the emotion bigger," Rosalía shared. "Everything feels much better, and I enjoy it more."

The 30-year-old songstress also reflected on how their relationship influences their music, explaining, "I I think that we share a lot of time together so that always gets reflected somehow, in what we do."

For Alejandro, sharing the moment with his ladylove was "really special."

"I think this thing doesn't happen often," he said of their romance. "We're really happy, we feel grateful, and we just enjoy the moment."

He also credited Rosalía for his on-point red carpet style, explaining that he always lets her weigh in on what he's gonna wear for these kinds of events. "She has a good eye, and I always let her, all the time, decide," he said, adding with a laugh, "I don't want any problems!"

Congratulations to the happy couple!