Ronnie Spector, Ronettes Lead Singer and '60s Music Icon, Dead at 78

Music icon Ronnie Spector has died. The celebrated vocalist was 78.

Spector -- who was born Veronica Bennett -- died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer, according to a statement released by her family on Spector's official website.

"Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan," the statement shared. "Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her.

"In lieu of flowers, Ronnie requested that donations be made to your local women’s shelter or to the American Indian College Fund," the statement continued. "A celebration of Ronnie’s life and music will be announced in the future."

Spector and her sister, Estelle Bennett, along with their cousin, Nedra Talley, formed the girl group The Ronettes in 1957. The group went on to record a number of big hits in the 1960s, including "Be My Baby," "The Best Part of Breakin' Up," "Baby I Love You," and "Walking in the Rain," among others.

In 1967, The Ronettes broke up, while Spector changed her focus and embarked on a solo career. She released her first solo album, Siren, in 1980, which was followed by Unfinished Business (1987), Something's Gonna Happen (2003), The Last of the Rock Stars (2006) and English Heart (2016). She also released the EPs She Talks to Rainbows in 1999, and Best Christmas Ever in 2010.

She and her fellow Ronettes were also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

Spector released a memoir in 1990, Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness, Or, My Life as a Fabulous Ronette, detailing her life in the public eye.

The life rights to Spector's memoir were obtained by A24 in 2020. Deadlinepreviously reported that a film about her life, and creation of The Ronettes, is currently in development with Zendaya attached to star as the legendary vocalist. Spector was also attached as a producer on the film.