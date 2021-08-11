Robin Williams' Kids Pay Tribute to Their Late Father on 7th Anniversary of His Death

Zak and Zelda Williams are honoring their late father. The children of beloved comic Robin Williams penned heartfelt tributes on the seventh anniversary of the actor's death.

"Dad, seven years ago today you passed on," Zak wrote, alongside a photo of his father from his younger years, in which Robin sports long hair and a thick beard.

"The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved," Zak continued. "You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever."

Robin died by suicide in August 2014, a year after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. In a September interview with the Today show, Robin's widow, Susan, said he suffered from diffused Lewy body dementia, a neurological disease that can lead to problems with thinking, memory and movement.

Dad, seven years ago today you passed on. The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever. pic.twitter.com/xw2pkO4shZ — Zak Williams (@zakwilliams) August 11, 2021

Robin's daughter commemorated the tragic anniversary by sharing words of support and sympathy for others who have lost loved ones and are dealing with their own healing processes.

"Sending love out there today to all the folks navigating loss," Zelda wrote. "New, old, the connective tissue of that deeply human pain can be hard to bear, but I find it easier sometimes knowing how many others have felt the same sting. We're not alone."

Sending love out there today to all the folks navigating loss. New, old, the connective tissue of that deeply human pain can be hard to bear, but I find it easier sometimes knowing how many others have felt the same sting.



We’re not alone. X — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) August 11, 2021

She also took a moment to speak out against a commenter on Twitter who took issue with the wording of her brother's tribute.

When one Twitter user wrote, "I support Zak and I miss his dad. But #RobinWilliams didn't just "pass on". He killed himself. If we can't name the things for what they are, how can we expect to help anyone in future?"

"How about we let people who’ve lost loved ones mourn and verbalize their loss how they feel comfortable?" Zelda responded. "He’s my brother, and his son, and a father in his own right. We’re people too, not just advocates. Please don’t forget that on this often dehumanizing app. Have compassion."

How about we let people who’ve lost loved ones mourn and verbalize their loss how they feel comfortable? He’s my brother, and his son, and a father in his own right. We’re people too, not just advocates. Please don’t forget that on this often dehumanizing app. Have compassion. https://t.co/6vSoIDdKh0 — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) August 11, 2021

For more on Williams' children, as well as his life and legacy, see the video below.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).