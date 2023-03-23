Rob Lowe Says Acting Alongside His Son in 'Unstable' Is a 'Dream Come True' (Exclusive)

Like father, like son! Rob Lowe and his son, John Owen Lowe, are co-starring in the new Netflix comedy Unstable, and the celebrated TV star couldn't be more excited by the opportunity.

Rob walked the red carpet at the premiere of his new comedy series in Los Angeles on Thursday, where he was joined by both his sons -- John and Matthew Lowe -- as well as his wife, Sheryl, making the event a fun family affair.

ET's Matt Cohen spoke with Rob on the red carpet, and he admitted the whole thing was wonderfully "surreal."

"I mean, this is a dream come true, to be able to work with my son. To have him create something with Victor and I like this," Rob said, referring to fellow executive producer Victor Fresco. "And the way it's being received? That's the thing! It was fun to do, we love it, but you never know [how it's going to go over], and the reaction has been more than I ever could of hoped."

In the show, Rob plays an eccentric genius and leader of a bio-tech research company, while John plays his socially awkward son who comes to work for his father at the facility.

"It's a really fun part," Rob said of playing a odd-ball tech exec. "I mean, it better be, I came up with it myself. But it's a great character."

"And it's so fun to be able to do Lone Star on one side of the equation and then to come to Netflix and do this," he continued, referring to his hit Fox emergency rescue drama 9-1-1: Lone Star. For Rob, getting to work on a comedy and a drama at the same has showed him, "You can have the best of both worlds."

As Rob's son starts to really bask in the glow of burgeoning acting success, Rob explained that he feels his son "intrinsically has the most important thing that I think is the number one thing actors need to have, which is honesty."

"Emotional honesty in front of the camera. You can't fake it. He's got good comic timing and hopefully he's picking up some other good things from me," Rob continued with a laugh. "We'll see."

Unstable premieres Mar. 30 on Netflix.