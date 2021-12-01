Rob Lowe Claims He Saw His Neighbor Prince Harry Rocking a Ponytail

Has Prince Harry left his polished royal look behind? On Monday night, Montecito-based actor Rob Lowe appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where he told the British host about an interaction he had with his neighbor, Prince Harry.

"I just ran into your countryman, the English treasure, Prince Harry, at the stoplight 10 minutes ago," Lowe shared. "He lives about a mile from me. He's been very reclusive. Seeing him in the neighborhood is like seeing the Loch Ness Monster, and I finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car."

Lowe then claimed that the Duke of Sussex is sporting an unconventional new 'do.

"I may have a scoop. It was very, very quick, don't totally quote me on it, but it looked like he's wearing a ponytail," Lowe said. "I'm just saying. It looked to me as a casual observer that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail."

Dubious host Corden shut down Lowe's claim, saying, "I'm certain that isn't true. Do you know what I think's happened? I think you didn't see Prince Harry."

"Oh no, it was him because I have to say I followed him to the house to see if the car went in," Lowe revealed, laughing.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, relocated to the Montecito, California, neighborhood last year after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

A source previously told ET that the couple have "no regrets" about their decision.

Pandemic-willing, the pair are planning to return to the United Kingdom for a visit this coming June. For more from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, watch the clip below.