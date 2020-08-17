Rob Kardashian Trolls Sister Kim’s Lingerie Instagram Post With a Funny Comment

No one can troll Kim Kardashian West quite like Rob Kardashian! The mother of four got schooled by her younger brother in a recent Instagram post and it was too funny.

In the pic, a fully glammed-up Kim is rocking a gray Skims tank top and matching underwear and holding her family's dog, Sushi.

"Say hello to my little friend," she captioned the post.

Rob quickly noticed the reference, commenting on the post, "You never even seen Scarface, stop playing 😭😭😭"

Though Kim didn't reply to the comment, her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, took notice, writing, "@robkardashianofficial hahahahaha step away from the phone."

Rob has been much more active on social media lately. The sometimes reclusive member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been attending parties and events with his famous family, and posting photos online.

He recently returned from a group beach trip for Kylie Jenner's 23rd birthday.

"Most Beautiful trip of my Life with the Fam‼️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kyliejenner‼️ Love You💙💙 WOO!!" Rob captioned a series of photos from the family outing.

Khloe recently opened up about the possibility of Rob returning to the family's show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, telling SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, "My brother's coming back around. He's feeling more confident and comfortable. I think he just started a whole new season, so here we go."

