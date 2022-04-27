Rob Kardashian Testifies He Was at His 'Weakest, Worst Point' When He Reached Out to Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian finally took the stand on Wednesday to testify in the lawsuit filed against him and his family by his ex, Blac Chyna.

Rob was questioned by Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, about his relationship with Chyna, and about alleged threats that Chyna made against Rob's sister, Kylie Jenner, before they ever began dating.

Rob testified that Chyna allegedly threatened Kylie on social media privately, claiming, "She threatened to kill her [Kylie]. Like I said, I don’t know the details. I know she threatened my little sister and that’s that."

Kylie had sparked a relationship with Chyna's ex, Tyga, at the time, and Rob's relationship with Chyna began shortly thereafter.

When asked why he would begin talking with Chyna despite her allegedly threatening his sister, Rob stated that he was reaching out to many women, noting that he was in college, wasn’t married, so “she was any woman I would reach out to."

“I was probably at the worst place in my life, and me reaching out to her I was in my weakest, worst point. I was at the hospital with diabetes and ketoacidosis, and that is when we linked up," he said. "So, her threatening my sister and all these things and whatnot, she was reaching out to me, and was the one person who brought me in and at my lowest point, I chose to talk to her and ignore all the bad things with my family. I just ignored it."

He also testified about instances of alleged abuse -- both physical and verbal -- that he claims Chyna committed against him before their breakup, and how it showed him how troubled their connection was.

"Looking at it now, I had my gun put to my head by this woman several times," he alleged. "That’s a toxic relationship. From day one of filming."

“Fights and arguing, me sleeping in the car in the driveway, waiting to get into the home," he added, further claiming: "Strangling someone, beating someone, that’s not a family. That’s not love to me."

The alleged altercation took place in December 2016, after Rob & Chyna had been greenlit for a second season. The pair were celebrating, and sharing photos and videos to social media as they threw money around their house. At some point, Rob claims things took a turn towards violence, and that despite the image they projected in social media posts, he doesn't think they were actually happy.

When asked about the videos they posted, and if the videos depicted them being a happy couple, Rob claimed, "Well, she put a gun to my head afterwards, so, we obviously weren’t happy."

"There is no happiness here... clearly this was not a happy time," he stated.

During the alleged altercation that night, Rob claimed in a previous deposition that Chyna had wrapped a phone charging cable around his neck and attempted to strangle him, and that she hit him with a metal pole or rod.

When questioned about his recollection of Chyna's alleged attack, Rob testified, “She landed several blows to my body, my face, my back. Yeah there were several [hits]."

Rob testified that there was only one incident in which he was hit with a metal rod, but said it was not the first time she had hit him. Rob stated that he was sure she used her full strength to hit him with the metal instrument, and that after taking several blows, he left the house and did not retaliate. Rob stated, "I'm not going to hit a woman."

Chyna took the stand on April 20, where she stated that she did put a cable around Rob's neck and that she did put an unloaded handgun to his head, but that it was all in jest.

Recalling the charging cord incident, Chyna testified that -- in an attempt to get Rob's attention, after he seemingly ended the couple's celebration and instead started playing a video game -- she grabbed the cord and wrapped it around his neck in a playful way and in no way was intending to strangle him. She also claimed there was no struggle during the "playful" incident.

As for the gun incident, Chyna testified that she knew Rob kept a gun on his bedroom dresser but claimed the gun was not loaded. Chyna claimed that, while Rob was eating dinner and FaceTiming with a couple of friends, she jokingly went in the video call's frame and pointed the gun at him as a silly threat if he ever left her. Chyna claimed she was just being silly with Rob and his friends. Chyna denied hitting Rob, with either her fists or a metal instrument.

In his testimony on Wednesday, Rob claimed, "After that entire evening I realized it was a violent attack...By end of the night having [her put a gun] to my head, strangle me, scratch me, beat me. No, that was not a playful attack."

After that night, Rob said he hired full-time security, and had Chyna's name removed from the gate list. Rob testified, "She put a gun to my head so I hired full time security to protect me from her."

When asked about a video of Rob and Chyna together at a New Years party days after the altercation, Rob said that he was pressured into going to the event and was not happy being there with Chyna.

"I’m very insecure with my body, I gained a lot of weight, I don’t like to leave the house because it upsets me. She forced me out of the house, she picked me up. I left the house and went to dinner," Rob stated, later adding that he wasn’t "happy helping to portray an image that wasn’t true."

Rob also echoed claims previously made by Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner, alleging that Tyga had told him Chyna had tried to kill him in the past, amid their earlier relationship. Tyga and Chyna share a 9-year-old son, King Cairo.

The alleged altercation came just over one month after Rob and Chyna welcomed their baby daughter, Dream, who is now 5.

Chyna filed the $100 million lawsuit in 2017, where she named Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner as defendants. In the documents, it was alleged that the "Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show," as a form of "revenge" for leaving Rob.