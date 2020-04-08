Rob Kardashian Shares Sun-Soaked Shirtless Selfie by the Pool

Rob Kardashian is soaking up the summer sun! The reality star took to social media on Monday to share a rare photo showing himself shirtless by the pool.

Wearing a Los Angeles Rams hat and a necklace, the 33-year-old snapped a selfie with a sparkling blue pool and stunning golf course in the background. The image was reportedly taken at his mom, Kris Jenner’s, Palm Springs, California, house.

“I didn't see the light until I was already a man, by then it was nothing to me but blinding!” he captioned the pic, quoting comic book character Bane in The Dark Knight Rises.

Rob also posted a pretty sunset shot and a photo of the pool view against the picturesque mountains, with the caption, “Great weekend."

Rob’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, commented on his selfie with an emoji of a cat with heart eyes.

The photos come as Rob continues to be more active on social media. He recently left a good-humored comment on a photo posted by sister Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson.

He also shared photos of his time at Khloe’s birthday party in late June, with one pic captioned, “Woo back baby.”

A source recently told ET that Rob is doing better than he has in years, having made his health and family a priority.



"Rob is in the best place, he hasn't been doing this well in years," the source said. "He's been taking his workouts and eating well serious and has seen significant results. Rob is much happier and has been around his family more after years of being a homebody.”

