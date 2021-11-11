Rob Kardashian Poses With Daughter Dream at Her Barbie-Themed Birthday Party: PICS

Rob Kardashian celebrated his baby girl, Dream.

The former reality star's daughter turned five years old on Wednesday and had a Barbie-themed birthday party to celebrate. Rob took to Instagram to share shot of him with Dream on his shoulders. Khloe Kardashian also shared a slideshow filled with photos from the celebration, which included Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago West and Khloe's daughter, True Thompson.

"Barbie party yay 🥰🥰💙💙," Rob, who shares Dream with his ex Blac Chyna, captioned the photo.

"Dreamy Dream is 5 living in a Barbie World 💘," the proud aunt captioned her slideshow.

Rob has slowly been making himself shown. Last month, he joined sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian for a rare dinner date.Travis Barker was also there. In the photo, Rob is all smiles as he poses with his arm around big sister, Khloe, while they enjoy their outdoor dinner.

"Dinner with my fave couples," Kim captioned the photos.

In September, a source told ET that Rob is focusing on staying healthy for his now-5-year-old daughter.

"Rob has been working on some fun projects and is really mostly focused on Dream," the source said. "He is keeping things super low-key. ... He is very hands-on, involved and super silly as a dad."

"He is definitely one of those dads that wants to be part of all of the decision-making and he loves Dream with all of his heart," the source added.

