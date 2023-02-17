Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Explains Why They Skipped the Super Bowl (Exclusive)

Despite being in Arizona during the big game, former NFL pro Rob Gronkowski and girlfriend Camille Kostek had to skip watching this year's Super Bowl.

The actress and model walked the red carpet at the Outer Banks season 3 premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, and opened up to ET's Will Marfuggi about why they missed the exciting matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

"This year, we didn't even watch the Super Bowl! He shot the first ever live Super Bowl commercial for Fan Duel. He had that kick of destiny," Kostek said, referring to Gronkowski's headline-grabbing partnership with the online fantasy sports site, in which he was challenged to kick a live field goal (in a different, undisclosed location) as part of a promotional stunt during the big game.

"[It was] a thirty second spot, [so] we had to shoot right over [the game]," Kostek recalled. "It was a lot of stress, but congrats to the Chiefs!"

However, because both she and Gronkowski were in Arizona for the festivities -- since Super Bowl LVII was held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona -- it allowed Kostek to hit up the red carpet premiere for Outer Banks -- a show she's a massive fan of.

"Actually, I've been on the road for three weeks and then I heard about the premiere and I was ready to go home with my boyfriend and my dog and I said, 'You know what? We're already in Arizona, let's come to the West Coast," she explained "I couldn't miss it!"

"I'm a huge fan of Madelyn's and Chase, and the show," she said of Outer Banks stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes "I'm very, very excited to get the sneak peek [tonight]."

Outer Banks season 3 premieres Feb. 23 on Netflix.