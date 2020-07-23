Ritani Sale: Take 30% Off All Engagement Rings, Diamond Necklaces and More

Save big on stunning jewelry at Ritani -- the luxury brand is offering 30% off everything for a limited time.

High-quality, handcrafted engagement rings, wedding rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces and more are all available at this sizable discount through Sept. 1. All you have to do is enter promo code RTJWLRY30 at checkout.

For those in the market for a custom piece, Ritani has an inventory of more than 90,000 diamonds and thousands of settings to choose from. It's never been easier to build your dream ring online!

Below, shop our Ritani jewelry picks and see their incredible sale prices.