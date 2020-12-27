Ring in the New Year With These Celeb Alcohol Brands From Kate Hudson, Ryan Reynolds and More

If you won't be ringing in the new year with an A-lister (we wish!), you can welcome 2021 like an A-lister with one of the many celebrity alcohol brands on the market.

Shopping for these beverages online? Because liquor laws vary by state, many brands must be purchased through third-party sites like Drizly and ReserveBar. Note that some of the options below may not be available in your area, and that you should always drink responsibly.

For an extra special New Year's Eve at home, toss on a sparkly new dress (tons are on sale right now) and raise a glass with one of our favorite celebrity alcohol brands below.

After noticing that few premium vodka brands are female-owned, Kate Hudson decided to launch one herself. Named after the location of her former home in NYC, King St. Vodka is gluten-free, made in Santa Barbara and the perfect base for dirty martinis.

In addition to genius ad campaigns courtesy of co-owner Ryan Reynolds, Aviation Gin boasts notes of botanicals like lavender, cardamom and sarsaparilla.

"Rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy,” according to Post Malone, who released this crisp, refreshing collaboration last summer.

While her iconic "Sex and the City" character, Carrie Bradshaw, will forever be associated with cosmopolitans, in real life Sarah Jessica Parker is more of a wine gal. She launched the Invivo X line, in partnership with New Zealand–based Invivo Wines, in 2019.

Best buds and former "Breaking Bad" co-stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston teamed up on Dos Hombres, a super-smooth mezcal that's already won several awards.

The youngest Jonas Brother has several side hustles, including an ultra-premium, handcrafted tequila line that he co-founded with designer John Varvatos. Villa One is available in Silver, Reposado and Añejo varieties.

How good is Casamigos? George Clooney and his friend Rande Gerber turned their fledgling tequila business into a billion-dollar company in less than five years.

Years before Ryan Reynolds started going viral with his Aviation Gin ads, Justin Timberlake was dressing up as a giant lime in a hilarious mockumentary-style commercial to promote Sauza 901, the tequila brand he co-owns. The connection? With a taste so smooth and crisp, Sauza 901 allegedly put limes out of business.

As we patiently wait for new music from Drake, at least we have his high-end Virginia Black whiskey bourbon. (If you aren't a whiskey drinker, the bottle would still make a stunning decor-like addition to your bar cart.)

Cameron Diaz and business partner Katharine Power debuted their line of "organic" wine last summer -- and Diaz used the opportunity to make her debut on TikTok as well.