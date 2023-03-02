Riley Keough Says She Had Premonitions About Her 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Role and Her Husband

When Riley Keough knows ...she knows! On Wednesday's episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert , the 33-year-old actress opened up about premonitions she's had that have led her to some amazing things.

Keough stars in the highly anticipated series, Daisy Jones & The Six, and told Colbert that although she had not read the book of the same name or even knew much about the project, she was certain that she would be playing someone named Daisy.

"I had this weird premonition that I was going to play Daisy in this show," Keough shared. "I have these sort of things sometimes. It sounds a little spooky, but I do."

Keough assured Colbert and the audience that she doesn't see the future. It's more like a feeling. "I just knew it was going to happen," she said.

Keough's premonitions don't just come in the form of work. Elvis Presley's granddaughter also revealed that she had one of her feelings before she married her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen.

"It's kinda like, I know certain things are going to happen," she said. "Like when I met my husband, he came out of the gas station on like our second date and I thought, 'I'm gonna marry him and have kids with him.' I just knew. We didn't even say I love you yet."

The actress admitted that she refrained from sharing that bit with her husband at the time for fear of him being creeped out.

"It certainly wasn't at that point," she quipped. "I thought if I tell him now, he will leave me here in Australia at the gas station."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Keough and Petersen have been married since 2015, and welcomed their first child in 2022.

One thing Keough may not have seen coming is her husband's role in her latest show. Last week, she revealed to ET that Daisy Jones & the Six turned into a family affair when Petersen made a cameo.

"He did," Keough told ET's Nischelle Turner when asked about her husband's part in the series. "I don't want to like spoil it, but the producers thought it would be funny if he was in that scene. They were like, 'Do you want Ben to do this?' And I was like, 'Yeah, that's hilarious.'"

Daisy Jones & The Six premieres Friday, March 3 on Amazon Prime Video.