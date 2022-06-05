Riley Keough Introduces 'Elvis' Sneak Peek, Praises 'Mesmerizing' Austin Butler at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Elvis’ granddaughter, Riley Keogh, took the stage on Sunday during the MTV Movie & TV Awards to present a sneak peek of the upcoming Baz Luhrmann biopic about the King of Rock & Roll. Riley reflected on her grandfather's legacy as she took the stage during the awards to share a never-before-seen clip of the film.

"In 1954, a young man from Mississippi walked into sun records and change music forever. That man was my grandfather. And though I never got the chance to meet him, I grew up in a world that had been profoundly shaped by his existence," Keough shared.

"To capture an iconic figure like Elvis, but thankfully, the visual genius Baz Luhrmann was up to the task," She continued. "Seeing my family history brought to life through Austin Butler's mesmerizing performance was an incredibly emotional experience and I feel honored to have this story in his hands."

The exclusive clip itself gave fans an even better look at Butler's portrayal and Luhrmann's unique, kinetic visual style with an look at one of the iconic artists' most important and infamous concert performances.

After the clip, Keough introduced a special performance of "Tupelo Shuffle" from Diplo and Swae Lee -- off the soundtrack for the upcoming biopic.

Elvis, which stars Austin Butler as the "Jailhouse Rock" singer, and Olivia DeJonge as Keough's grandmother, Priscilla Presley. The long-awaited project also stars Tom Hanks as Elvis' longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker, and is set to hit theaters June 24.

"However, that being said, I do want to take a moment to let you know that I have seen Baz Luhrmann's movie Elvis twice now, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite," Presley said before praising Austin Butler's performance in the film. "Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)"

She continued, "You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever," she stated. "What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced."