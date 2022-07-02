Rihanna's First Public Outing Since Welcoming Son Is at a Barber Shop With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna gave one fan the encounter of her life when she showed up to a barber shop with A$AP Rocky, marking her first public appearance since giving birth to the couple's first child.

The "Umbrella" singer was all smiles and taking pictures when she showed up to the London barber shop. While the rapper was sitting in the chair getting a fresh cut, Riri appeared happy as can be hanging out with the locals who were losing their minds amid the chance encounter. There was no sign of the baby boy.

The fan who posted the video on Instagram can be heard saying, "How is this happening right now?" before professing her love for the GRAMMY-winning singer. She captioned her post, "If you see this post. My soul has been snatched 💀 lol!! And YOU KNOW ME and my love for @badgalriri since I was a little girl. How am I passing a barber shop in Crystal Palace and pass my fave !!! My actual fave. … ???? Nahhhhhh 😭😭😭.”

Back in May, Rihanna officially became a mom when she gave birth to her first child. A source told ET the singer gave birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles with A$AP by her side.

"They have not left each other's side," the source said of the couple at the time. "They are over the moon. She's been looking forward to motherhood for a long time. This little boy is going to have the best baby fashion."

In an interview with Dazed, the "DMB" rapper shared how he wants to parent his newborn, just weeks after welcoming his and Riri's baby boy.

"I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents," A$AP told the outlet before noting that he wants his children to never lose their imagination -- no matter their age.

"I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what," he added. "I actually love to watch cartoons -- I’ve watched like, Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark."