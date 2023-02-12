Rihanna's Brother Rorrey Fenty Declares Super Bowl LVII is a 'Rihanna Concert' Ahead of Halftime Show

Rihanna has the support of her younger brother, Rorrey, ahead of her highly anticipated Super Bowl performance. Rorrey Instagrammed photos of himself at the Super Bowl on Sunday, rocking a T-shirt declaring the big game a "Rihanna concert."

In his Instagram Story, Rorrey rocked a T-shirt reading, "Rihanna concert interrupted by ... whatever." He also shared a photo of him sitting in the stands, writing "Fam affair."

"Rihbowl Ready" he also wrote in another Instagram Story.

Rihanna has the support of plenty of celebrities as well, with Chris Martin recently declaring her "the best singer of all time." A source also recently told ET how her longtime love, A$AP Rocky, has been there for her.

"A$AP has been very supportive throughout her preparation and has really been stepping up his parenting game while she has been busy with rehearsals," the source says, adding, "[A$AP] and her son plan to be there supporting her during her big day."

ET spoke with Rihanna backstage following her Super Bowl press conference on Thursday, and she admitted that between her upcoming performance, recent Oscar nomination and being a mom, "it really feels like a lot's happening all at once."

"Motherhood, Oscars, Super Bowl, I'm still pinching myself, really," she continued. "I'm grateful. I'm grateful."

The 2023 Super Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox. Stay tuned right here to ETonline.com for more exclusive Super Bowl content. Additionally, CBS Sports has full in-depth Super Bowl coverage.