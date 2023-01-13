Rihanna Seemingly Silences Media Headlines in Super Bowl Halftime Teaser

Rihanna is back and she has no time for the noise! Apple Music just dropped a teaser for the singer's highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII Halftime performance, and like always, the singer is flaunting her rockstar looks.

Clad in a black catsuit, neon yellow coat, and dripping in silver jewels, the singer struts toward the camera to the sound of headlines and questions she's faced as fans hungrily await her next musical project. "It’s been 2,190 days," one voice counts as another reports, "It’s been six years since the nine-time GRAMMY winner dropped her last album...RiRi, where have you been?"

But all the noise is silenced when the spotlight hits the GRAMMY winner as she strikes a fierce pose and signals to the camera to shh, with her aptly tattooed index finger.

The National Football League announced in September that the 34-year-old will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, and fans have been craving to know more ever since. Rihanna hasn't released an album since 2016, and although her fans regularly rib the singer for focusing on her other profitable sources of income, there's no doubt they'll have their calendars marked for the Sunday game on Feb. 12.

"I can't believe I even said yes. It was one of those things that even when I announced it, I was like, 'OK, I can't take it back. Now, it's like final,'" the singer told ET on the red carpet for the October premiere of Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4.

"The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it's an entertainer's dream to be on a stage like that," she added. "But it's nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody's watching. And they're rooting for you. And I want to get it right."

She added that it was "now or never" for the opportunity, noting that as a new mom, "nothing would have gotten me out of the house if it wasn't a challenge like that."

"You could get real comfortable being at home as a mom, [so this is] challenging myself to do something that I've never done before in my career. I have to live up to that challenge," she added.

While the "Work" singer wouldn't divulge too many clues on what her performance for the Super Bowl would entail, she did reveal that she wanted to "incorporate a lot of culture" in her show.

"I want to incorporate different aspects of entertainment and things that I just enjoy and bring it to the stage," she said. "I want to celebrate the music that I've made."

And of course, Rihanna is making sure her Navy is ready to watch her performance decked out in the perfect gear.

Earlier this month, her loungewear brand Savage X dropped a Super Bowl merch collection. The limited-edition Game Day collection has everything you need to represent the real MVP of this year's game, from "Property of Fenty"-adorned sweatsuits and tube tops to cozy beanies and versatile bandanas. Consistent with Savage X's inclusive ethos, each piece in the collection is unisex and available in sizes XXS-4X.

A source previously told ET that Rihanna is planning to make her performance unforgettable, adding that the "stars aligned" and now is the right time for Rihanna to take the stage again -- and there's no better stage than the halftime show.

"Rihanna never intended to take this long of a break from performing, it's just how things turned out," the source shared.

And while her fans have been eager to see her perform again, RiRi didn't feel like she was too far removed from the stage, according to the source.

"Everything she does is theatrical and creative -- all her fashion shows, her book, her makeup, it's all part of her art," the source continued.

Last year's Super Bowl featured artists such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar and garnered the event five Creative Arts Emmy nominations and won three Creative Arts Emmys.

Rihanna's halftime performance will air during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12.