Rihanna Says She's Still 'Pinching Myself' About Super Bowl Performance (Exclusive)

Rihanna is ready to take the stage for the Super Bowl LVII halftime show -- but even she can hardly believe it's all happening!

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with RiRi backstage following her Super Bowl press conference on Thursday, and she admitted that between her upcoming performance, recent Oscar nomination and being a mom to her 8-month-old son, "it really feels like a lot's happening all at once."

"Motherhood, Oscars, Super Bowl, I'm still pinching myself, really," she continued. "I'm grateful. I'm grateful."

RiRi and A$AP Rocky welcomed their baby boy last May, and last month, the singer earned her first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, for "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

During the press conference, Rihanna admitted that while stepping back into the spotlight can feel overwhelming at times, she thinks her opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl "could have only been now."

"When I first got the call to do it again this year, I was like, 'You sure?'" she recalled with a laugh. "Like, I'm three months postpartum, I don't know that I should be making major decisions right now."

However, her new adventures with motherhood made her more sure than ever that she could handle the challenge.

"When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world, you could do anything," she shared. "The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. So, as scary as that was -- because I haven't been onstage in seven years -- there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. And it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation, it's important for my son to see that."

The hardest part so far, the performer shared, has been figuring out the setlist, or, as RiRi put it, "trying to cram 17 years of music into 13 minutes."

"The setlist was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest, hardest part," she said, adding that it's still a work in progress. "Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate. That's what this show's going to be. It's going to be a celebration of my catalogue."