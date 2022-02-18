Rihanna Bares Her Growing Baby Bump While Out in New York City

Rihanna runs this town (New York City, that is) but there's no question who leads the way these days -- her bare baby bump!

The Barbados Babe was spotted Thursday in the Big Apple absolutely slaying in an oversized leopard-print coat, which wasn't quite zipped up all the way. That left just enough of the coat open to expose the growing baby bump. The fashion mogul opted for comfort on her stroll, with sweatpants and Detroit Tigers hat. But there were plenty of accessories to balance out the look, with a long gold chain running over her baby bump, earrings and an ankle bracelet.

Backgrid

It's not the first time Rihanna's showed off her baby bump -- she also slayed in sky-high stilettos and a crop top.

The new baby bump pic comes just days after the 33-year-old singer attended her first public event since revealing she and longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. While walking the carpet at her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin event last week, Riri was seen showing off her baby bump in a green, sequined The Attico Spring 2022 RTW halter top with matching pink pants and jewelry from Chopard and Messika.

She spoke to ET about her stunning maternity fashion and what she's enjoying most about this stage in her life.

"I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could. And fashion is one of my favorite things, so, you know, we’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal," she continued, adding with a laugh, "It can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend."

A source recently told ET that the soon-to-be first-time parents are planning to be "very hands-on."

"This baby can have anything in the world, but more than anything this baby will be spoiled with love and attention," the source shared, before adding that "they will be very hands-on parents."