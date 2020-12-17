Ricky Martin Shares Rare Photo of Youngest Child Renn

Ricky Martin's little boy is too cute! The "Livin' la Vida Loca" singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable photo of his youngest child, Renn.

Martin rarely shares pics of his kids -- 12-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino, 2-year-old daughter Lucia and 1-year-old Renn -- so fans couldn't get enough of the sweet snap. Heart eye and kissy face emoji were all over the comments on the black-and-white photo, which shows Marin holding baby Renn in front of him.

"Mi #babyRenn," Martin captioned the pic.

In a recent interview with ET, Martin gushed about fatherhood -- and opened up about the possibility of expanding his family with Jwan Yosef once again.

"Some people think I'm crazy but I love a big family and I have a couple of embryos waiting for me," he said. "I don't know. That's all I got to say."

"Jwan is going crazy at the moment, but it's OK don't tell him," Martin quipped.

As for the boys running the house, he said that's not the case. "It's not their house either, it's the girl's house. It's Lucia's house," Martin said. "She runs the house. She doesn’t snap fingers yet but in the eyes you can tell she's like 'No.' She's only 2, by the way."

See more in the video below.