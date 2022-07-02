Ricky Martin Hit With Restraining Order in Puerto Rico

A judge in Puerto Rico has issued a restraining order against Ricky Martin. According to the news site NotiCel, the judge signed the order after the alleged victim made the formal request in court.

The outlet is also reporting that the singer's husband, Jwan Yosef, is not the person who requested the restraining order stemming from a domestic violence allegation. At this moment, it's unclear who requested the restraining order and under what circumstances the restraining order was requested. Martin's reps denied allegations related to the restraining order in a statement on Saturday.

"The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated," representatives for Martin tell ET. "We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated."

The news out of Puerto Rico comes just days after the "Livin' la Vida Loca" singer was slapped with a $3 million lawsuit from his former manager.

In court docs obtained by ET, Rebecca Drucker, who served as Martin's manager in 2014-2018 and again from May 2020 to April 2022, is alleging that she was not paid the money she was owed per the management agreement she says they established, with the suit noting that Martin "maliciously refused to pay Rebecca the millions of dollars in commissions that he owes her under their management agreement."

In the complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Drucker asked for $3 million, "or according to proof, and unpaid commissions are accruing on an ongoing basis."

Drucker claims that she "saved Ricky Martin’s career" and that she "protected" the singer from "the consequences of his reckless indiscretions."