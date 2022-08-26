Richard Simmons Posts Message to Fans After Documentary Debuts About His Disappearance

Richard Simmons is speaking out following the airing of a documentary centered on his whereabouts and his years-long silence.

The 74-year-old fitness icon took to Facebook and wrote, "Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love! . Love, Richard." The post was accompanied by a happy face emoji holding a "Thank You!" sign. It's the first time in years since Simmons addressed his fans directly.

The post also came shortly after Fox aired TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons. The documentary focused on Simmons disappearing from the public eye, and it also revealed that problems with his knees is the reason why he's stayed out of the spotlight all these years.

Harry Langdon/Getty Images

Richard Simmons / Facebook

According to multiple reports, Simmons has not been seen in public since 2014. He reportedly phoned into the Today show back in 2016 to refute claims that his housekeeper was holding him hostage.

After years of being reclusive, Simmons now seems open to once again communicate with the public, because his Facebook message isn't the only way he's gotten the word out. The New York Post obtained a statement from Simmons' rep, Tom Estey, who offered an update on Simmons' health and current life.

"Richard is eternally grateful for the continuous outpouring of love and gratitude he has received from across the Globe," Estey told The Post. "He is happy, healthy and living the life he has chosen to live."

What's more, Estey also confirmed to the outlet that it was Simmons himself who published his own Facebook post. According to The Post, that Facebook post was his first public correspondence with fans in six years.