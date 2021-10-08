'RHOP': Ashley Darby Confronts Candiace Dillard Over 'Slave-Driver' Comment About Her Husband (Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Potomac are going from tossing salad to tossing out allegations. In ET's exclusive first look at Sunday's all-new episode, we pick up with the women (and their significant others) in the wake of the arugula altercation that played out between Mia Thronton and Candiace Dillard Bassett on the first day of the group's trip to the Chesapeake, Virginia, shore. The whole crew is gathered for a dinner out, along with Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, who showed up after the heated instance.

At the dinner, Ashley Darby asks Candiace's husband, Chris Bassett, how he feels about the salad-toss, though she seems to be leading him to something specific she wants to know, as she questions if he wanted to intervene and deescalate the situation. As Gizelle comments in a confessional, "Ashley, Ashley, Ashley! We were doing so well!"

"I took Candiace right out back and I said, 'Listen, this is what needs to happen...'" Chris shares with Ashley, who rattles off a series of "OKs" while listening to his response.

"Oh, yeah," Gizelle chimes in. "She said you cussed her out."

"I did," Chris confirms, "because I don't subscribe to that. Look, y'all are gonna do whatever y'all do. [Mia's husbad] G and I have not had a direct conversation, but we know-- like, look: Y'all gonna do what you gonna do, but we good, right?"

G (full name: Gordon) gives Chris a thumbs-up, as Mia tells Candiace's husband, "'Cause you're a real man."

"And I'll be honest, I would like to get to a place with Michael where I am with G," Chris goes on to tell Ashley, referencing her husband, with whom he's had a number of spats over the years. "Where you [and Candiace] can go back and forth, and Michael and I can be like, it is what it is."

"That is where you are," Ashley counters. "But Michael's just had opinions about just how you control yourself, how you do your daily life. Just like you have strong opinions about how he lives his life and what he's done."

"I have never said not one thing about Michael," Chris replies, to which Ashley quickly offers, "False." The clip cuts to something Chris did say about Ashley's husband on the show: "Michael has a history of disrespecting women on this platform and I'm not going let any man disrespect my wife, ever."

Watch it all play out here:

"You and Michael have had words," Gizelle notes when the sneak peek returns to the action at the table. "To each other."

"To be 100 percent honest, I have never once talked s**t about Michael, ever in life," Chris reiterates.

"But your wife has, and that's what has rubbed my husband so wrong," Ashley tells him.

"But that's between y'all. Michael will sit there and talk mad s**t about me," Chris fires back, as the editors cut to a montage of moments where Michael made mean comments and digs at the professional chef.

"Michael referred to Chris as white trash," Candiace recalls, but Ashley isn't having it.

"What do you say about him? You call him a slave-driver!" she exclaims, with the editors inserting a receipt of sorts on screen: A tweet by Candiace referring to Michael as Ashley's "overseer."

"Because he drives his slaves," Candiace ekes out, taking a smirking sip of her drink. Chris immediately gets in her face and releases the word "no" repeatedly.

"So you're calling me a slave?!" Ashley asks. "B***h, you can't get it straight to save your motherf**king life. That's right. Cock your little lash sideways. Yeah, go ahead."

Viewers will have to tune into Sunday night's episode to see what happens next, but it seems safe to assume this moment leads to the confrontation between Michael and Chris at Karen Huger's vow renewal, teased in the mid-season trailer. It's a heated conversation that Gizelle admitted to ET is partially her doing.

"I don't know whether they're going to show this, but .... they weren't at the same table," she shared. "And I had talked to [Robyn's fiancé, Juan Dixon] and Juan was like, 'No, we got to make sure these guys hash it out.' So I was like, OK, let me change about four people, and I switched [name cards], everybody got mad at me, but I didn't care. It was about making sure that they had a moment."

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.