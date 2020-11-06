'RHONY' Season 12 Midseason Trailer: Ramona Singer Breaks the Fourth Wall!

Well, this is becoming a bit of a Bravo trend.

First, Denise Richards exclaimed, "Bravo! Bravo! F**king Bravo!" to make footage unusable on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Then, Jax Taylor told Lisa Vanderpump that Vanderpump Rules was his show on the series' latest season finale. Now, Ramona Singer is breaking the fourth wall in The Real Housewives of New York City's season 12 midseason trailer.

"Cameras down!" she shouts while confronting a cameraman. "We're done. We're done. We're done!"

The surprising moment comes at the end of the extended first look at the back half of the season, which will seemingly feature a lot of tension between Ramona and the other women, most notably season 12 newbie Leah McSweeney. Ramona's plea to put cameras down comes after Leah and Dorinda are seen grinding atop Luann de Lesseps at some sort of party. Leah tells Ramona she's being "psychotic" as the Ageless by Ramona skincare founder attempts to take over production.

Watch the full sneak peek here:

Ramona also gets into it with Sonja Morgan, who appears to finally break when it comes to Ramona’s constant proclamations that she has dozens of close girlfriends whom she'd rather spend time with than the RHONY crew.

"They’ll never be there for you!" Sonja yells at Ramona. "We will! Shut the f**k up about them!"

Other highlights from the trailer include a raucous return to Dorinda's Berkshires mansion, a Turtle Time callback, lots of talk about Leah's lady parts, Luann braving her fear of camels to ride one again and an over-the-top cast trip to Mexico. There is something missing from the trailer, though: Tinsley Mortimer. The full-time Housewife makes not a single appearance in the new teaser, adding fuel to rumors she excused herself from the group halfway through shooting season 12 in order to spend time with her now-fiance, Chicago-based entrepreneur Scott Kluth.

"It's been nice and very happy for Tinsley, by the way, that it turned out, that Scott did propose to her and did ask her to come to Chicago to share his crib in Chi-town, you know, loaded with bling and all those things that Tinsley adores in her life, how it should be in the world of Tinsley," Sonja remarked to ET in April. "My main concern is to see how it goes with Scott. So far, so good, I believe."

"You know, we always complain we never hear from Tinsley unless she needs something," she added. "When you’re a group of girls going through a lot of ups and downs, you need to be able to count on each other and to have a commitment to each other, and we didn’t feel like that with Tinsley on the show."

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, but the show is taking a short hiatus. It returns with new episodes in July.