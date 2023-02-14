'RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Gives a Stunning House Tour and Talks 18-Year Marriage to Joe (Exclusive)

Home sweet home! Melissa Gorga is opening the doors of her new mansion to ET's cameras, and giving an exclusive tour of her sprawling and lavish residence.

ET's Brice Sander joined the Real Housewives of New Jersey star at her home in the Garden State and chatted with the reality star about her new, six-bedroom, 5,000-square-foot abode.

One of the first -- and most important -- destinations on the tour was Melissa's stunning, chic, glass-walled office space, which she said was "a must" when it came to designing the house.

"I spend a lot of time in my office, I'm on Zooms all day... so I wanted it to be part of the house, but I also wanted to have my own little space," Melissa explained, excitedly detailing all the elements of the office that make it special -- particularly the chandelier, which is "all crystal and diamond."

Other unique elements of Melissa's impressive estate include two built-in bars -- including one full-sized bar/lounge downstairs, which comes complete with a private poker room and an impressively decked-out gym room.

"You can imagine the Real Housewives of New Jersey men, and the games of poker they are going to play in this room," she shared, adding that, as part of the deal with her husband, Joe Gorga, she got the glass room and he got the poker room.

"The house is always stocked with liquor, at any time," she added. "You want the invite to a Gorga party!"

The massive undertaking and renovation project -- which also gave the mansion a gorgeous outdoor patio, a huge media and entertainment center and a kitchen -- will feature prominently during the upcoming season of RHONJ.

This upcoming season is also set to feature quite a bit of drama -- both between Melissa and sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, and over claims of infidelity leveled against Melissa, which she's staunchly denied multiple times.

When asked if the rumors she's faced with her husband have in any way made their bond more unbreakable, Melissa reflected, "I'm not going to say it strengthened it, but I will say, like, there's a lot of outside noise, especially on reality television."

"We are one of the longest-standing couples on reality TV in general. [So] there's a lot of noise out there and we've learned to tune it out and not listen to it," she added.

Melissa and Joe have been married for 18 years, they share three children, and they know exactly how to stay strong and stay happy amid the reality show madness.

"At the end of the day, Joe and I spend so much time together, we really do. We keep our feet on the ground, we understand the chaos that comes with being on this show but we just keep it very normal in this house," she shared. "Even with our kids and like with school stuff, we just don't allow the noise to come in."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo; new episodes of Melissa's podcast, On Display, debut weekly from PodcastOne.