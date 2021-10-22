'RHONJ' Cast Previews 'Crazy' Season 12 That Tops Table Flip and Christening! (Exclusive)

Get ready for a table-flip topping, bigger than the Christening season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey! While the show isn't expected to return for its 12th outing until 2022, the stars couldn't help but share some teases with ET at the release party for Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People That Lived It, Bravo's new, authorized tell-all book about the franchise.

"Oh my god, it is crazy! I will say that. Crazy!" Melissa Gorga admits. "Like seasons back kinda crazy."

"I'm gonna give you a little of the Christening, a little of the table flip," she says, calling back to those iconic moments from seasons past. "And then we're gonna jump ahead to, like, season 6 when we had the crazy Amber [Marchese] and the twins come in? We're gonna give you a little of that, too!"

"It's so good! And I'm not just saying that because it's our show," Jackie Goldschneider adds. "It's really good. I mean, there's-- your head is gonna spin! There's twists and turns that are... I mean, it's intense! I don't know what else to say. It's intense, but it's not dark intense. It's just so good."

Jackie had some intensity with Teresa Giudice in season 11, but wouldn't offer an update on where they stand after shooting season 12, only saying, "I want you to watch and see." She did confess, however, that the night of the book party could be a little awkward, which hints at friction between her and the other attendees, including Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania.

"It's always a little bit awkward, but you know, I mean, that's part of being on the show," Jackie says. "You have to learn how to be around people that you're not always good with, you know?"

Rumored new Housewife Traci Lynn Johnson, wife of NFL star Tiki Barber, was also in attendance at the party.

"I have a clean slate with all my cast members now," Jennifer tells ET, which may come as a surprise to viewers, seeing as early rumors about season 12's drama surrounded Jennifer having some sort of falling out with the majority of the cast.

"It was not [clean during filming], no," she clarifies. "I think the fans called out a lot of my cast members and myself for things that were going on, so what I can say is that, it's a very real and raw and authentic season. I think this one tops them all, but of course I'm biased because I happen to be in it. But you're gonna have to watch, I think it's gonna be worth the wait."

"It's explosive," Jennifer adds. "[But] I'm good. I'm in a good place, and I believe in manifesting. So, I'm good. Hopefully they're good."

"It's a lot," Dolores teases, with Margaret adding, "I don't think the viewers will be shocked about anything, truthfully. I think they expect fabulosity from Jersey."

Dolores cuts Margaret off, though, to remind her of "that one big thing," which Dolores, like Melissa, says rivals Teresa's show-making table flip in season 1.

"There's a couple of things! Margaret, where did you film this season?!" Dolores cracks.

Manny Carabel / Getty Images

"I think I'm so used to it already, nothing shocks me anymore with Jersey," Margaret quips. "I think the fans are just going to love it. At the end of the day, the fans are just going to love it."

Another rumor floating in the RHONJ mill is that Dolores split from her longtime boyfriend, Dr. David Principe. When pressed on the speculation, Dolores simply offered up a "stay tuned."

"You can't go by David not being with me, he's never with me at events, right?" she adds. Dolores and David will soon appear on a different TV show together, competing on E!'s Jason Biggs' Cash at Your Door, alongside Dolores' ex-husband, Frank Catania, and their children, son Frank Jr. and daughter Gabrielle.

"That was so much fun!" Dolores gushes. "It was so exciting and so much fun, and a little teaser is, thank God my kids are smart! Wait until you see the dynamics of our family there, David, Frank. It's fun, it was really fun. Jason Biggs is awesome."