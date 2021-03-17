'RHOD' Star Brandi Redmond's Husband Seemingly Caught Kissing Another Woman

Real Housewives of Dallasstar Brandi Redmond's family is asking for privacy after a video surfaced online that appears to show her husband, Bryan Redmond, kissing another woman. The family is not making any comment about the clip at this time.

The clip shows a man who looks like Bryan seemingly at a club, wrapping his arms around a woman. He then grabs her face, bringing her in for a kiss. Brandi and Bryan were high school sweethearts, and married in 2003. They share four kids: 11-year-old Brinkley, 9-year-old Brooklyn, 2-year-old Bruin and 1-month-old Brilynn.

Brandi and Bryan celebrated their 17th anniversary in September. "Oh how time flies when you’re having fun and making memories with the one you love. Happy 17 yr anniversary babe. I love you more than you’ll ever know. Go Cowboys! Of course they would have a game today🤪. @b4red3 #throwbacksunday #anniversarycelebration," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Last month, Brandi made headlines with a cryptic Instagram post about things coming to an end. At the time, fans assumed she was hinting at a possible exit from RHOD, but some are now speculating the post could have been about her marriage.

"I prayed that the baggage of mistakes, feeling rejected, used and unworthy are no longer tied to anyones soul. I’m choosing to set myself free and lean into Jesus and I pray you’ll join me if you too have these desires," Brandi wrote. "We are worth happiness, grace, love, compassion and so much more. Stay strong and believe in yourself bc God always believes in you and is with you."

"I also want to thank you all for being apart of my journey these past few years. I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end," she continued. "The best kind of ends are happy ending and I choose happiness. Sending you all my love and prayers. ❤️."

