'RHOC' Star Emily Simpson Shares Stunning 30-Pound Weight Loss Transformation

Emily Simpson is proud of her weight loss journey. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star shared impressive side-by-side snaps of her 30-pound weight loss on Instagram.

"I never wanted to show these photos publicly because I'm ashamed of where I let myself get, but here I am showing my transformation because I want to be transparent with you all," Simpson captioned the post. "I worked my butt off to get here and I'm so proud of how far I've come and continue to go!"

In the first candid shot, the Bravo star is pictured in workout gear, with her black tank top pulled up to expose her stomach. In the second image, a fully glammed Simpson rocks a fitted black body suit and knee-high black boots, showing off her trimmed-down physique.

"I lost myself and my confidence through gaining 30 lbs. in one year in front of millions of people on a Reality TV Show," she added. "Here I am a year and a half later feeling sexy, confident in my own skin, and like the EMILY I am meant to be!"

Simpson didn't go into detail about how she managed to shed the weight, but she did note that she's launching her own website on Wednesday, where she'll be sharing more transformation photos and free recipes.

Simpson's longtime pal and guest co-star, Alexis Bellino, commented on the post, "Girl, BE YOU!!!!! So proud of you!!! Love ya! 💗💗💗💗"

ET spoke with Simpson last month about the new season of RHOC, and how she got in shape following her hip replacement surgery last year.

"It's definitely the best decision I've ever made," she told ET, noting that the timing proved difficult as she had the surgery right before taping last year's reunion. "I don't regret it because I really feel like I'm a completely different person. The pain that I was dealing with on a daily basis was so debilitating that I just feel like a new person. I'm more active. I work out all the time. I'm much happier. I just feel like a new person."

