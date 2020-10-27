'RHOC': Shannon Beador Reacts to Braunwyn Windham-Burke Throwing Her Under the Bus (Exclusive)

Don't accuse Shannon Storms Beador of saying something she didn't say! Or, something she did say… well, it’s unclear. In ET’s first look at the next The Real Housewives of Orange County, Braunwyn Windham-Burke comes clean to Shannon that she may have stirred up a little trouble for the Real for Real Cuisine founder and co-star Gina Kirschenheiter.

Shannon and Braunwyn are en route (in Braunwyn's minivan!) to Shannon's Eastern medicine doc, Dr. Moon, when Braunwyn let’s it slip that "I threw you under the bus a little bit." Braunwyn confesses to Shannon that while speaking with Emily Simpson about Gina's new house, Braunwyn called the home “really small and sad,” and attributed the review to Shannon, who’s seen the house. Shannon immediately shuts the insinuation down, though, saying she never said those things.

"Shannon came over, she had a few drinks and then she said, 'Her house is really small and sad,'" Braunwyn doubles down in a confessional. "She quantified it with, 'If you say anything, I will deny it 'til the end.'"

"Let's be clear: I’m not a liar," Shannon fires back in her own confessional. "I put my foot in my mouth every day, but I did not say that Gina’s condominium was sad. So, get your f**king facts straight, Braunwyn."

"I need you to set the record straight," she then tells Braunwyn, suggesting she clear the air at a party Shannon is throwing. Watch the full exchange here:

Judging by the season 15 trailer, though, the air does not get cleared at Shannon's party. This is the event where Gina calls Braunwyn a "sloppy chihuahua," where Braunwyn smashes a glass, where she tells her husband Sean, "These women are horrible! They lie to each other all the time!" and where Shannon utters the sure-to-be-iconic phrase, "Don't you dare accuse me of something that I did!"

"Yeah, that is my button," Shannon told ET ahead of the season. "Don't tell me that I said something when I know that I didn't say it. Like I know, I remember what I say and do. I do."

"I think you could tell from the context of my words, like, what stupid person would say, 'Don't tell me that I did something that I did?'" she added. "Sometimes my mind is going in 15 million directions and then I'm onto the next."

It seems that this is a battle of she said, she said, as Braunwyn contradicted Shannon when ET spoke to her around the same time. Both women called the other's authenticity into question.

"It was such a little lie, but it became such a big deal because she just wouldn't own it," she says of the "sad" house comments. "It was, like, this is nothing. During the season I talk about getting sober. I talk about hitting my husband. I like, I go there -- I talk about not being able to breathe when he's around. I opened up things where even I was like, oh what was I doing?"

"So for something so small, it became such a big deal that was just sad for me," Braunwyn added. "It's not that hard to be honest. It's really hard to lie and then cover your tracks, so I’m actually, this season, looking forward to it, because it's all out there."

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.