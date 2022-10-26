'RHOBH' Alum Teddi Mellencamp Shows Graphic Scar Amid Melanoma Treatment

Teddi Mellencamp is giving an update on her melanoma battle. The 41-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who revealed she'd been diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma earlier this month, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share graphic photos of the scars she now has following surgery for the disease.

"Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," Mellencamp wrote alongside the photos, before revealing that she'd undergone surgery the day prior.

"I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. Hopefully I will get those results soon," she wrote. "Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing done for BRCA2, etc."

Mellencamp noted that she wasn't sharing the update for "sympathy," but rather because "one of the things that keeps me going through all of this is your messages telling me you are getting tested."

"I am grateful to my family, friends and husband who welcomed my pain and anxiety with open arms," she wrote. "I [love] you all so much and I just know I am going to kick this cancer’s a**- with the help of my incredible doctors and nurses of course."

Mellencamp continued her post by assuring her followers that she'll do her best to answer their questions as they arise, and by sharing how she's coping amid her cancer battle.

"I am giving myself permission to crash on the days I need to and work my butt off on the rest, showing up for me, my family and all my streams of work to reach new goals," she wrote. "Life comes in waves and we will always be stronger for it… on the good days and the bad."

In her post sharing her diagnosis, Mellencamp encouraged her followers to follow doctors' orders and get checked often.

"If a doctor says, 'come in every 3 months' please go in every 3 months. I so badly wanted to blow this off. 'What could happen in 3 months?' I thought. Apparently a lot," she wrote in part. "I continue to share this journey because I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked until I was 40 years old. This has been such a wakeup call for me, and I hope to all of you, to love and protect the skin you’re in."