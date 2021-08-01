'RHOA's Kenya Moore Reveals Which of Her Co-Stars She'd Sleep With! (Exclusive)

Apparently, Kenya Moore is (hypothetically) interested in a Kandi Koated Night.

In ET's exclusive first look at Sunday's all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the ladies are gathered at an engagement dinner for Cynthia Bailey and her then-fiancé (now husband) Mike Hill. You know, the dinner Kenya planned, but asked Kandi Burruss to "host" because she feared her co-stars might not show up if it were her name on the invite? Well, everyone did show up, and just in time for Kenya to (randomly??) reveal who from the cast she’d go to bed with… if she were into women.

"Listen, I’m gonna say this and I will never speak of it again, that there are three ladies at this table that could get it," Kenya announces to the group, eliciting oohs, huhs and maybe even an eye roll.

"What?" Kandi asks, looking down the dinner table at Kenya and season 13 newbie LaToya Ali. "Y'all gonna be bumping coochies down there?"

"You want me?" Porsha Williams then asks, to which Kenya quickly replies, "Porsha's not on the list."

"I'll have her beat up in bed," Porsha mutters, seemingly in reference to the pair’s physical altercation at the season 6 reunion.

"Kandi is one," Kenya then tells the group. "Honestly, I think it would be the best sex I’d never had."

See who else she's interested in, in the clip below. The conversation gets so steamy that Porsha proclaims, "Honey, these people are tingling and wanting and, uh! I ain’t never seen a horny bunch like this."

It’s a freer Kenya than fans are used to seeing, something the former Miss USA teased was on the way this season when speaking to ET in December. Season 13 will see the soon-to-be 50-year-old figuring out her life after separating from her husband, Marc Daly.

"I am in a very different place in my life," she promises. "I will not bow down to a man. I will not beg for love and attention and those things kind of come from, as I've learned through the season and we reveal, things that happened to me when I was a child, in my childhood and what I needed and what I didn't get and how that manifests itself in my relationships. So, it's a really interesting journey if you follow along."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.