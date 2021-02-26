'RHOA' Mid-Season Trailer Teases Stripper-Gate Fallout and Pastor Cheating Rumors!

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta hasn't even finished airing yet, and it's already provided what's sure to be one of the franchise's most iconic lines. The show's midseason trailer debuted on Thursday, teasing the fallout from stripper-gate and rumors that LaToya Ali had an affair with a pastor (which she denies).

The trailer kicks off with the group's Halloween shenanigans and a trip to New Orleans, but drama erupts as the cast tries to get to the bottom of stripper-gate. The cast -- composed of Housewives Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams and Drew Sidora -- tries to figure out who may have hooked up with Bolo, the male stripper from Cynthia's bachelorette party. Most of the cast has denied the hookup took place.

Someone suggests lying may be the best course of action for whoever's involved -- but that's not the only drama yet to play out. LaToya is accused of "f**king a pastor," despite her declaration otherwise.

"You weren't looking for God! You were looking for some d*ck!" Drew yells.

Watch the trailer below.

In a December interview with ET, Cynthia praised Drew as a new addition to the RHOA group, and teased she "has a lot to say" -- which is pretty clear from the trailer.

As for stripper-gate, Cynthia tased it'll get "a little messy."

"[Kenya's] arm should be very tired from stirring that pot. She stirred and stirred and stirred -- she had to switch arms! Like, she definitely was trying to get to the bottom of it for sure," she said.

The supermodel added the incident went down at an after-party she didn't attend, so any info she got was secondhand.

"I was pretty surprised about some of the stuff that I was hearing," she admitted. "But … this is a group where, anything happens in the group, we talk about it. If you don't wanna talk about it, don't do it in the group."

"You guys will just have to wait and see how it all plays out," Cynthia said. "I got what I needed -- and I got to leave with a sex swing, so I'm good!"

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.