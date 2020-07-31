Regis Philbin Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

Regis Philbin has been laid to rest. The beloved TV icon was buried at the Notre Dame campus, a place that held very special meaning to him, on Wednesday. His family released a statement to ET, once again thanking everyone for their "love and support" during this heartbreaking time. Philbin died at the age of 88 last Friday.

"Regis was laid to rest at his beloved Notre Dame, following a private ceremony on Wednesday," the Philbin family statement reads. "Again, our family would like to thank everyone for the incredible love and support you’ve given us and for the hilarious tributes and touching memories you’ve shared."

"If you’d like to honor Regis, we again kindly ask that you make a donation either to www.foodbanknyc.org or to the Center for the Homeless in South Bend (www.cfh.net). Thank you, The Philbin Family," the statement concludes.

Prior to kicking off his professional career as a TV host, Philbin attended the University of Notre Dame. He graduated in 1953 with a degree in sociology, and has been a fan of the Fighting Irish sports teams (especially football) ever since. He's vocalized his love for the university and the athletic department in plenty of on-air segments over his decades-long career.

On Wednesday, Philbin's cause of death was revealed. A spokesperson for the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Farmington, Connecticut, confirmed to ET that Philbin died from a myocardial infarction due to coronary artery disease.

At the time of his death, Philbin's family released a public statement, saying, "We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday. His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

Philbin was best known for his work as a host on Live! With Regis and Kelly, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, America's Got Talent and more. He is survived by his wife, Joy, four children, and grandchildren.

