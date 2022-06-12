Regina King Is All Smiles As She Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Son's Death

Regina King stepped out for her first red carpet appearance since the death of her son in January. Over the weekend, the 51-year-old actress made an appearance during an award ceremony during the Filming Italy festival in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy.

King flashed a smile as she was captured on the carpet at the event and flashed her legs in an all-white ensemble, that she paired with a Louis Vuitton purse. The Academy-award winning actress was also spotted sitting next to Edgar Ramierz and Naomie Harris during the event.

King’s appearance comes 5 months after the actress confirmed to ET in January that her son, Ian Alexander Jr, died. In a statement to ET, King said she was "devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian."

Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

She said, "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

It was later confirmed that Alexander Jr. died by suicide, weeks after his 26th birthday.

In January, following the news of Alexander Jr.’s death, Vivica A. Fox gave an update on her friend. "She said to tell everybody that she's gotten ya'll's texts. The outpouring of love for her, her family, her son, she appreciates it," Fox shared.

"...She's surrounded by so much love, y'all. That was the beautiful thing, that when I got there, our community is right there for her. If you never, ever thought that the African American actresses, actors and talent supports and loves each other, I saw it last night."