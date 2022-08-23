Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown Dish on Unscripted NSFW Moment in 'Honk for Jesus' (Exclusive)

Sometimes, going a little off script can be comedy gold. This appears to be the case for Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall in their new comedy, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Both stars walked the red carpet at the premiere of their new film at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on Monday, and they spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about the comedy, and some of the unexpected moments that arise while embodying their characters.

In the film, Brown stars as the boisterous pastor of a megachurch and Hall stars as his wife, who is trying to rebuild their congregation following a scandal. Presented as a sort of mocumentary, much of the comedy and the dynamic between Brown and Hall was improvised.

This apparently includes a scene in which they were in a pool, and Brown puts one of Hall's toes in his mouth.

"You have to be open for anything with that one," Hall joked of the moment in the film. "You know, that wasn't scripted."

"No, no, no, he just he saw a toe and decided [to do it]," she recalled. "And it's a compliment, I'm assuming. My toes must have looked clean, you know?"

"It looked like a tasty toe," Brown told ET with a laugh. "I knew it was gonna be clean because we were in the swimming pool so it was gonna be you know not too toxic or anything... I just popped it in."

While unexpected, the awkwardly weird moment made sense for the characters they were playing, and Hall explained that's how they managed to get through without cracking up.

"I think we both knew that we had to be, you know, on it, and in it," Hall shared. "So no, we didn't break. We laughed after."

For Brown, getting to embrace a comedic role that also allowed him the freedom to go off script a bit was something he truly enjoyed.

"You know what, if you a camera on me and you just ask me to go, it's like I have a little wind-up thing in my back and I just go like a little bunny until I run out of stuff," he shared. "So that's fun. It's fun."

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. hits theaters and streams on Peacock Sept. 2.