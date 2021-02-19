Regé-Jean Page and Bad Bunny Figure Out New Nicknames in New 'Saturday Night Live' Promo

The spot -- which dropped on Thursday -- features Bad Bunny, Page and SNL castmember Melissa Villasenor on the Studio 8H stage, all rocking protective face masks.

After Page introduces the music superstar, Villasenor jokes that his stage name has inspired her.

"I think I'm gonna go by Bad Melissa, now!" Villasenor declares.

"Cool! I'm gonna go by Regé-Jean Bunny," Page chimes in, before turning to Bad Bunny. "What about you?

"Bad Bunny is already cool, so, I'm just gonna keep it," he says with a shrug.

"Yeah, that's fair," Page adds with a nod of appreciation. You can't deny, the name has worked for him pretty well thus far.

Bad Bunny is currently nominated for two GRAMMYs. His latest album, El Ultimo Tour del Mundo, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Page, for his part, is currently nominated for an NAACP Image Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Saturday Night Live airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.