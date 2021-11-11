Reese Witherspoon Reacts to Diane Keaton Mistaking Her Son Deacon for Leonardo DiCaprio

Whoops! Diane Keaton got a bit confused while sharing a video montage of "male beauty" on Instagram. In the clip, the 75-year-old actress began with a black-and-white photo, narrating, "Leonardo DiCaprio, give me a break. Even when he was a kid!"

The only problem was the photo she used was not of the 47-year-old Oscar winner when he was younger, but rather of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's 18-year-old son, Deacon.

Witherspoon noticed the mistake and jokingly wrote in the comments, "Diane, the first one is my son! 😍"

Keaton was understandably embarrassed by the mix-up, replying, "@reesewitherspoon 😳 😳 😳."

Witherspoon wrote back, "@diane_keaton 😂."

Back in August 2020, Witherspoon joked about parenting Deacon and her daughter, Ava Phillippee, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"I just say if you're not embarrassing your children, you're not spending enough time with them," she quipped. "That's basically my role. It's our job as parents to really ramp up the embarrassment."