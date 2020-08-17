Reese Witherspoon, Khloe Kardashian and More to Star in 'Get Organized With the Home Edit'

If you're looking for new ways to organize your home during quarantine, Netflix's latest lifestyle series is ready to help you conquer clutter in every room!

Titled Get Organized With the Home Edit, the upcoming eight-episode show follows Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, master organizers and founders of The Home Edit company, as they help celebrities and civilians across the country dramatically transform their households "from mess to yes" using a unique form-meets-function approach.

Fans will get an up-close look at a number of celebrity homes in the series, including residences owned by Reese Witherspoon, Khloe Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Jordana Brewster, Rachel Zoe, Marietta "Retta" Sirleaf, and Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn.

Netflix

Get Organized With the Home Edit is executive produced by Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine teammates, Charlotte Koh and Cynthia Stockhammer, along with Critical Content's Tom Forman, Jenny Daly and Jon Beyer; Molly Sims; and showrunner Tess Gamboa Meyers.

Witherspoon has been a longtime fan of Shearer and Teplin, and previously turned their Instagram-famous organization site into a 12-episode show called Master the Mess. "She named our show, I mean, that's how hands-on she was," the ladies told ET in 2018. "She just got a new home, so we'll be there to organize it. We're ready!"

Get Organized With the Home Edit begins streaming Sept. 9 on Netflix. In the meantime, hear more on the masterminds behind The Home Edit in the video below.