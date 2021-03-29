'Red Table Talk' Sneak Peek: Willow Smith Is Shocked By Gammy's Threesome Admission! (Exclusive)

Adrienne Banfield-Norris is putting it out there on the table. ET's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk shows Adrienne, aka Gammy, share her interest in having a threesome -- to the surprise of Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

"You know, I've thought about, 'Oh wow, a threesome might be really enjoyable,' but just could never... how I was raised, with all that guilt and shame around sex," Gammy explains in the clip. "So, I definitely didn't have the freedom to consider it, as far as love is concerned."

"Are you expressing interest, Gam?" Willow asks.

"I've always had an interest," Gammy replies, without missing a beat, as her daughter and granddaughter process the reveal.

"What's interesting about it?" Jada asks.

Again, Gammy has an answer ready to go. "I just seems like sexually, it would be extremely pleasurable," she states, as Jada busts up laughing.

"Let's put it on the table! It's out there," Willow says.

Watch the full clip below.

Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk will see Niecy Nash and her new wife, Jessica Betts, join the group to set the record straight about their relationship and how they fell in love.

Red Table Talk returns with all new episodes on Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.