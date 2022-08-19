Red Hot Chili Peppers Set to be Honored at MTV VMAs with Global Icon Award

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are going to be honored next weekend at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards with the prestigious Global Icon Award.

The rock band -- comprised of founding members Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and longtime member John Frusciante -- are also set to perform at the awards show when it kicks off Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

When the eight-time VMA winners hit the stage, it'll be the group's first performance at the awards show in over two decades. The Red Hot Chili Peppers last appeared in 2000 when they were bestowed with the Video Vanguard Award.

The band, which just premiered its "Tippa My Tongue" music video on MTV, are also up for an award in the Best Rock category for their song, "Black Summer," the lead single off their 12th studio album, Unlimited Love. It's the band's 29th nomination and first since 2006.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers -- which has also counted the likes of Dave Navarro, the late Jack Sherman and others as members -- have sold more than 60 million albums and won six GRAMMYs. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

Clara Balzary

Some of the group's most memorable performances at the VMAs include rocking out to the classic "Give It Away" in 1992 and their last performance in 2000 with "Californication."

Earlier this month, it was announced that Nicki Minaj will be honored with the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. She'll also take the VMA stage for the first time since 2018.

The 17-time VMA nominee and five-time winner won her first Moon Person statuette for Best Hip Hop Video in 2011, and is nominated once again this year for Best Hip Hop for her Lil Baby collab, "Do We Have a Problem?" Her anticipated VMAs performance will follow the Aug. 12 release of her new single, "Super Freaky Girl."

Other performers set to take the stage at the 2022 VMAs include Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! At The Disco.

For the third consecutive year, the MTV VMAs will also simulcast on The CW Network, making the show available to an expanded broadcast audience, in addition to BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1. Tune in Aug. 28!