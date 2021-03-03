Rebel Wilson's Ex Jacob Busch Wishes Her a Happy Birthday on Instagram

Friendly exes! Rebel Wilson recently split from her boyfriend, Jacob Busch, but that didn't stop him from wishing her a happy 41st birthday on Tuesday.

"Happy Birthday @rebelwilson," Busch captioned a selfie with the Pitch Perfect star on his Instagram Stories.

Jacob Busch/Instagram Stories

A source told ET last month that the couple had split after more than a year of dating. Wilson seemingly announced the news herself, posting a photo online and referring to herself as a "single girl."

The exes made their red carpet debut in September 2020.

Wilson briefly spoke about Busch during an Instagram Live Q&A in December, sharing, "He's a very private person, so I don't like to give away too much in that department."

The Australian star enjoyed a fun day of pampering with her girlfriends at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Tuesday, posing in monogramed bathrobes on a balloon-covered bed.

"Ummmm what an amazing birthday surprise! 💕," Wilson captioned her post about the day.

For more on Wilson and her 'Year of Health," check out the video below.