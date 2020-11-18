Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Toned Stomach While Sharing an Inspirational Message Amid Her Year of Health

Rebel Wilson's "Year of Health" is still going strong! The 40-year-old Australian actress has invited her fans on her impressive journey to get more in shape and to focus on health as 2020 is quickly coming to an end.

On Tuesday, Wilson took to Instagram to share a new pic of herself in a black sports bra and matching leggings while on a hike. She added a filter, highlighting her toned, bare stomach.

"Started off having a bad day 🤢 but took myself on a giant walk, listening to some motivational podcasts & audiobooks (currently @antmiddleton The Fear Bubble) out in gorgeous nature...drank water...and you know what feel soooo much better now," the Pitch Perfect star captioned the image. "We all have tough days but take a beat, take a nap and then get back out there and continue to crush 😘"

Rebel Wilson/Instagram Story

Wilson recently revealed that she's shed 40 pounds in the past year by taking a more "holistic" approach to wellness.

"I think what I really suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just eating donuts," she shared on The Drew Barrymore Show. "So I was working on the mental side of things -- why was I not doing that? Why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth? And then on the nutritional side, my diet was mainly all carbs. It was delicious, but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

Noting she's lost about 40 pounds since she started her journey, Wilson said she's not done yet.

"I want to lose a few more," she admitted after previously noting that her goal weight is 165 pounds. "I love my curves and stuff, I don't think I'll ever go too skinny, but I feel so much healthier."